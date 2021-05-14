Gov. Noem, Texas governor make bet in FCS Championship game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a friendly wager on Sunday’s national championship game between the Bearkats and Jackrabbits.

A new cowboy hat is on the line for the victor. Noem tweeted “Care to make a wager?” on Friday and Abbott responded, “I’m in.”

Hey @GregAbbott_TX, my alma mater @GoJacksFB is playing Sam Houston State for the FCS national football championship this weekend. Care to make a wager? I could really use a new cowboy hat...#GoJacks pic.twitter.com/hzrMnL18oi — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) May 14, 2021

You can catch the game on KSFY this Sunday. Coverage begins at 12:30 pm with Dakota News Now’s “Road to Frisco” Special Report.

