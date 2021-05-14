Jackrabbits Face Potent Sam Houston Offense & Improved Defense

HUNTSVILLE, TX & BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team is one win away from the first national championship in program history.

So too is the Sam Houston State Bearkat team they’re facing, and both expect they’ll need to play their best game of the season to bring home the title.

Sam Houston State has always been known for having an explosive offense, and they’re true to that form again this year, averaging 39 points and 450 yards per game.

What had been their Achilles heel over the years was their defense and that’s been much improved this season. The Bearkat rush defense allows just 79 yards per game and they’ll be put to the test by a Jackrabbit rushing attack averaging 230 yards per game.

The full measure of their improvement really showed in last week’s FCS Semifinal when they rallied from 21 down at half to beat James Madison 38-35. This coming just one week after dethroning three-time defending FCS National Champion North Dakota State.

Either way it’s pretty safe to say that, in a wild and inconsistent spring FCS season, the two best teams throughout the year are meeting in the championship.

SDSU and Sam Houston will kick off the FCS National Championship game on Sunday at 1:00 PM from Frisco, Texas.

