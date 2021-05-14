Avera Medical Minute
Jackrabbits headed to Frisco, Texas for FCS National Championship

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nine straight FCS playoff appearances, the community of Brookings will finally get to see South Dakota State play for a national championship.

“I think there’s a lot of Jackrabbit nation that feels this has been building for 20 years, maybe even longer, maybe even before the move to D1,” SDSU Alumni and co-founder of Wooden Legs Brewing Company Seth Koch said.

Koch, along with his business partner and fellow SDSU Alumni Brant Mathiason, are just two of more than 3,500 proud Jackrabbit fans making the trip to Frisco, Texas for the Football Championship Subdivision national title game.

“I think we’re going to find a caravan all the way down,” Koch said. “We’ll probably honk if we see anyone with South Dakota, number six plates or South Dakota plates in general, we’ll probably honk and wave cause I’m pretty sure we know where they’re going.”

As the owners of Wooden Legs, the two are bringing a taste of Brookings with them.

“We’re going to be bringing our beers, so on Sunday look in the parking lot, we’re probably going to have a bunch of crowlers,” Koch said. “I think Frisco might be the place we have Hobo Day this year.”

But the game is more than just football, it’s vindication for a season unlike any other.

“This, arguably, has been the most challenging year in FCS history, and so you talk about a program that is deserving to be in this position, with everything they have been through, that certainly is this Jackrabbit team,” Voice of the Jackrabbits Tyler Merriam said.

If the celebration is to continue when the team returns to Brookings, the Jacks will have to best the undefeated Sam Houston State Bearkats.

“We got a chance to set the record book here for us, and make history for SDSU and Brookings,” Mathiason said.

A win would bring South Dakota State its first football national championship ever.

“It feels due, it feels time, and we’re all really excited to go see it,” Koch said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

