Meet the Candidates: Kate Parker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has a School Board Election this month and we are sitting down with the five candidates running for the two open seats.

Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker, and Anthony Pizer are in the running.

Kate Parker joined Dakota News Now on Thursday. You can watch part one of our interview with Parker above and part two below.

You can find all of the interviews with each candidate here:

Election Day is May 18. For more information on the election, visit sf.k12.sd.us.

