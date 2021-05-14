Avera Medical Minute
Meet the Candidates: Sioux Falls School Board Election

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
IOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has a School Board Election this month and we are sitting down with the five candidates running for the two open seats.

Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker, and Anthony Pizer are in the running.

You can watch our interviews with the candidates under their names below.

Election Day is May 18. For more information on the election, visit sf.k12.sd.us.

Cory Begley

Paulette Ludens

Marc Murren

Kate Parker

Anthony Pizer

