Noem appoints two to South Dakota gaming commission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem made appointment announcements for the South Dakota Commission on Gaming this week.

Noem announced that she will appoint Spencer Hawley to the commission and will reappoint Robert Goetz. Hawley is a former Democrat legislator from Brookings, serving from 2011-2018.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming consists of a chair, vice chair, and two commissioners. Karen Wagner will serve as chair, Karl Fischer will serve as vice chair with Hawley and Goetz as commissioners.

The Commission regulates limited wagering in Deadwood, as well as live horse and simulcast racing.

