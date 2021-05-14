NSIC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: Augustana Rolls, Sioux Falls Falls In Series Openers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - AUGUSTANA RECAP

The No. 19-ranked Augustana baseball team flexed its muscles in game one of the best-of-three portion of the NSIC Tournament, defeating the Winona State Warriors 12-0 Thursday night at Karras Park Home of Ronken Field.

Sophomore righty Ryan Jares started on the mound for Augustana and was his dominating self. Jares earned the win, tossing seven scoreless while tallying nine strikeouts and allowing just five hits. His season stat line now reads 6-1 with a 1.68 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched.

In relief, sophomore utility man Tony Lanier pitched a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in the eighth before handing the ball to senior righty Jordan Gesling. Gesling recorded the first two outs in the ninth before junior lefty Jed Schmidt closed the door with a nifty play to end the ballgame as he snagged a line drive headed back up the middle.

At the plate, the Viking bats wasted no time and put crooked numbers up on the scoreboard early. In the bottom of the first, sophomore outfielder Carter Howell walked to start the ballgame and became the first run of the game, scoring on a two-out two-run home run off the bat of junior catcher Will Olson. Olson’s homer was his team-leading 13th of the season.

With two outs in the frame, senior infielder Christian Kuzemka smoked a single up the middle, stole second base and came around to score on an RBI single off the bat of senior shortstop Sam Baier to cap off the three-run rally.

Up 3-0 in the bottom of the third, Howell launched his ninth home run of season to lead the inning off and put the Vikings up 4-0. Two pitches later, freshman infielder Max Mosser looped a base hit into center field and was followed by a double off the bat of junior infielder Jordan Barth to put runners on second and third with no one out.

Olson then delivered a run on a sacrifice fly followed by an RBI single from Kuzemka. After Kuzemka’s hit, Baier singled up the middle to bring senior outfielder Riley Johnson to the plate. Johnson followed with an RBI double to push the Viking advantage to 7-0 after just three complete innings.

Augustana put the finishing touches on the game with a five-spot in the bottom of the fifth. In the inning, Johnson tallied an RBI single, Howell singled in two with the bases loaded and Mosser sent a two-run triple off the top of the right field wall to bring the game to its final score of 12-0.

At the plate, Johnson led the Vikings with three hits while Howell, Mosser, Barth, Baier and Kuzemka all logged two. Olson and junior infielder JT Mix both finished with one.

Up Next

Game two of the series is set for 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The Vikings need just one win to advance to the four-team NSIC Tournament next week. If necessary, game three will be played 45 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

USF RECAP

A late rally from No. 15 Minnesota State was the difference as the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (19-18, 14-18 NSIC) dropped a 7-3 NSIC decision on Thursday. The game was the second part of a mid-week series but was moved due to rain on Wednesday.

The Cougars now sit 14-18 in the NSIC and in ninth place in the NSIC. USF, which is 19-18, overall will go to Concordia St. Paul (14-21, 10-19 NSIC) for a three-game series on Friday (1:30/3:30 pm), May 6, and Saturday (Noon), May 7. The series with CSP will conclude the regular season.

USF had a solid start from Caleb Ditmarson (2-3), who took the loss. He threw six innings and allowed six hits and three runs with three walks and two strikeouts. Alex Bertram (inning, three hits, one run) and Payton Livingston (inning, three hits, three runs, walk) finished up for USF.

USF’s offense was led by junior outfielder Trey Hubers, who had a pair of hits, run scored and RBI. USF totaled seven hits and also had a hit (double) and a run scored by Tyler Blackburn. Ryan Bernardy had a double and Zane Butts added a single and run scored. Also for USF, Ryan Meyer had a single and Noah Buss provided an RBI.

Minnesota State opened the scoring in the first with a single tally before USF’s took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single from Hubers. USF also scored on a passed ball. In the fourth inning, MSU took the lead for good with two runs. They added a single run in the seventh frame and three in the eighth inning for a 7-2 lead. USF scored in the ninth inning when Butts singled and advanced to third on a base hit by Hubers. Butts scored on a sacrifice fly from Buss.

