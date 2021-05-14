Spotty Showers and Storms This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be tracking some spotty showers and storms across the area not only for tonight but through the duration of the weekend. This is one of those situations where we won’t be seeing rainfall across the entire area and we certainly won’t be seeing much precipitation ultimately since the storms won’t stick around long once they do pop up.

We’ll be in the 70′s this weekend and it’s going to be mild so it’s a good reminder to have the Dakota News Now Weather App on standby if you have any outdoor plans to check out the radar. Spotty showers and storms will stick around for the duration of the weekend itself. Sunshine will be back for the entire day on Monday and Tuesday which will boost our highs into the upper 70′s.

Chances for showers and storms will return on Wednesday and continue through Friday. Highs during that time despite the fact we’ll have some extra clouds in the mix will still get into the mid 70′s. We’ll continue to warm up next weekend and into early next week with 80′s making a comeback as temperatures look to remain on this mild trend through the rest of May.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.