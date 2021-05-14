SDSU & Sam Houston Dismiss Talk Of Asterisk On Spring Football Season

HUNTSVILLE, TX & BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though South Dakota State and Sam Houston State may look very different, there’s one thing they easily find common ground on.

Any talk of an asterisk on this spring FCS football season elsewhere.

Due to the inconsistency of the spring football schedule with COVID-19 related cancellations abounding, top players opting out for the NFL Draft, and several good programs opting out of the season, there has been chatter about the legitimacy of this FCS season and the national champion it will produce.

Considering how hard it was to just to play each week due to COVID-19 protocols it’s a suggestion the Jackrabbits and Bearkats don’t take kindly to.

SDSU and Sam Houston kick off the FCS National Championship Game on Sunday at 1:00 PM from Frisco, Texas.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.