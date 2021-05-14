Sioux Falls Vietnam Veteran honored with bridge dedication
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ahead of Armed Forces Day this weekend, a Vietnam veteran from Sioux Falls is being recognized for his service and sacrifice.
The Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 honored PFC Kirby Dougherty on Thursday with a bridge dedication.
The bridge is near O’Gorman, where Dougherty attended high school.
