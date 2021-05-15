Avera Medical Minute
50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment

Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) - Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed.

Albert Lea police said in a Facebook post that the train derailed near Goose Lake about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Albert Lea is located about 100 miles south of the Twin Cities.

Police said a precautionary shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearby homes. Officers say there is “nothing airborne” at this time, although teams are searching the area. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

