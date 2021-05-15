Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Rapid Valley home

RAPID VALLEY, S.D (AP) - Authorities say a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a Rapid Valley man who allegedly raised a gun toward deputies and civilians.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in the driveway of a residence in the Rapid City suburb.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom tells the Rapid City Journal it appears the man was suicidal and " intentionally provoked the confrontation with law enforcement to engage in the shooting.”

The incident began with a 911 call about an unwanted subject at a Rapid Valley home. The caller said a relative was intoxicated and physically and verbally fighting with family members. The man then went back to his own home, where deputies found him the driveway holding a long gun.

