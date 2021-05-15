Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Rapid Valley home

Authorities say a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a Rapid Valley man who...
Authorities say a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a Rapid Valley man who allegedly raised a gun toward deputies and civilians.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID VALLEY, S.D (AP) - Authorities say a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a Rapid Valley man who allegedly raised a gun toward deputies and civilians.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in the driveway of a residence in the Rapid City suburb.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom tells the Rapid City Journal it appears the man was suicidal and " intentionally provoked the confrontation with law enforcement to engage in the shooting.”

The incident began with a 911 call about an unwanted subject at a Rapid Valley home. The caller said a relative was intoxicated and physically and verbally fighting with family members. The man then went back to his own home, where deputies found him the driveway holding a long gun.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
Riley Nold of Washington High School in Sioux Falls is one of the 161 outstanding American high...
Three South Dakota students named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed.
50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment
A Cando, North Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a...
Names released in McCook County fatal crash

Latest News

SDSU helmet
Fans gear up to watch SDSU play for a championship
Austin Haskins Saturday Night Forecast
Austin's weather forecast 5-15
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed.
50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment
A Cando, North Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a...
Names released in McCook County fatal crash