Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Former DWU National Champion Kamber Lamer Wins Summit Heptathlon Title With USD

Sets PR’s in final three events on Friday
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After winning the NAIA National Heptathlon Championship in 2019 for Dakota Wesleyan, Tri-Valley alum Kamberlyn (Kamber) Lamer grad transferred to the University of South Dakota for her final year of eligibility with hopes of getting a shot to compete at the NCAA National Meet.

Two years, and a global pandemic later, mission accomplished!

Entering the final day of the Summit League Heptathlon Championship in first place, Lamer set PR’s in the long jump (5.99 meters), javelin (44.34 meters) and 800 meter run (2:21.12) to capture the title and automatically qualify for the national meet. You can view her highlights and hear from Lamer by clicking on the video viewer above.

The Summit Championships conclude tomorrow. NDSU leads in both the men’s and women’s competition entering the final day, though the Coyote women are within a point.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
Riley Nold of Washington High School in Sioux Falls is one of the 161 outstanding American high...
Three South Dakota students named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A prostitution charge has been dismissed against a Summerville man. (Source: Pixabay)
Iowa Supreme Court: No refunds for wrongly issued tickets
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a friendly wager on...
Gov. Noem, Texas governor make bet in FCS Championship game

Latest News

Jacks advance to Summit Championship with 7-0 win
SUMMIT SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Jacks Avenge Loss To Kansas City To Advance To Championships
Sweeps Winona State
NSIC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT-Augustana Moves On, Sioux Falls Eliminated
Jacks drop opener 7-4 but take nightcap 5-0
SDSU Splits Twin Bill At NDSU
IFL and Storm return after 2020 season was cancelled
Sioux Falls Storm Eager To Return After Cancellation Of 2020 Season