Former DWU National Champion Kamber Lamer Wins Summit Heptathlon Title With USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After winning the NAIA National Heptathlon Championship in 2019 for Dakota Wesleyan, Tri-Valley alum Kamberlyn (Kamber) Lamer grad transferred to the University of South Dakota for her final year of eligibility with hopes of getting a shot to compete at the NCAA National Meet.

Two years, and a global pandemic later, mission accomplished!

Entering the final day of the Summit League Heptathlon Championship in first place, Lamer set PR’s in the long jump (5.99 meters), javelin (44.34 meters) and 800 meter run (2:21.12) to capture the title and automatically qualify for the national meet. You can view her highlights and hear from Lamer by clicking on the video viewer above.

The Summit Championships conclude tomorrow. NDSU leads in both the men’s and women’s competition entering the final day, though the Coyote women are within a point.

