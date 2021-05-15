Full season ahead as Brown County Speedway hosts opener

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year’s season at the Brown County Speedway started late due to the onset of the pandemic. Now track staff are looking forward to a full season of racing.

Races started later than usual last year as the track figured out how to keep people safe coming to the speedway. But being an outdoor venue it was only a minor bump in the road, and soon there was activity again at the track.

“Last year we started a little later than we wanted because of everything with the pandemic was hitting.” said Track Promoter Trisha Arment. “Although our governor never shut anything down, we were still free to operate, we didn’t have any restrictions.”

To help keep that momentum going the track is looking to bring in not only regulars, but newcomers as well. Arment said they’re focusing on getting more families out as a fun and safe activity headed into the weekend.

“We’re doing a lot of things to get the families and the kids involved. We give away two bikes a night, and we’ve teamed up with a grocery store in town, Ken’s SuperFair to do an ice cream giveaway.” said Arment.

But at the heard of Friday’s season opener is the excitement of getting another season of racing. Arment said everyone did well making sure races got underway last year, and they hope to keep the speedway going for years to come.

“So many tracks have been closing lately, nobody wants to see it go away. So, we just want to keep it going and encourage everyone to come on out and check it out.”

Other than taking two weekends off in August for the Brown County Fair, races will be at the speedway every Friday through the first weekend in September.

