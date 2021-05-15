Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Full season ahead as Brown County Speedway hosts opener

By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year’s season at the Brown County Speedway started late due to the onset of the pandemic. Now track staff are looking forward to a full season of racing.

Races started later than usual last year as the track figured out how to keep people safe coming to the speedway. But being an outdoor venue it was only a minor bump in the road, and soon there was activity again at the track.

“Last year we started a little later than we wanted because of everything with the pandemic was hitting.” said Track Promoter Trisha Arment. “Although our governor never shut anything down, we were still free to operate, we didn’t have any restrictions.”

To help keep that momentum going the track is looking to bring in not only regulars, but newcomers as well. Arment said they’re focusing on getting more families out as a fun and safe activity headed into the weekend.

“We’re doing a lot of things to get the families and the kids involved. We give away two bikes a night, and we’ve teamed up with a grocery store in town, Ken’s SuperFair to do an ice cream giveaway.” said Arment.

But at the heard of Friday’s season opener is the excitement of getting another season of racing. Arment said everyone did well making sure races got underway last year, and they hope to keep the speedway going for years to come.

“So many tracks have been closing lately, nobody wants to see it go away. So, we just want to keep it going and encourage everyone to come on out and check it out.”

Other than taking two weekends off in August for the Brown County Fair, races will be at the speedway every Friday through the first weekend in September.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
Riley Nold of Washington High School in Sioux Falls is one of the 161 outstanding American high...
Three South Dakota students named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A prostitution charge has been dismissed against a Summerville man. (Source: Pixabay)
Iowa Supreme Court: No refunds for wrongly issued tickets
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a friendly wager on...
Gov. Noem, Texas governor make bet in FCS Championship game

Latest News

SDSU fans cheer for team leaving for Frisco
The SDSU football team leaves for Frisco with a parade
Mild Temperatures Stick Around
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
After casinos shut their doors for a brief period, the South Dakota Gaming Commission announced...
Noem appoints two to South Dakota gaming commission
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a friendly wager on...
Gov. Noem, Texas governor make bet in FCS Championship game