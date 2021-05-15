Avera Medical Minute
LIVE FROM FRISCO: SDSU Fans & Alums Gather For Saturday Celebration

Sports Director Mark Ovenden Talks With SDSU Alumni Association President Andi Fouberg
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - At this moment South Dakota State fans and alumni are gathering at the Dallas Cowboys practice facility in Frisco, Texas for a celebration of the Jackrabbits ahead of tomorrow’s FCS National Championship Game with Sam Houston State (1:00 PM on KSFY).

During our 6:00 PM Dakota News Now show Sports Director Mark Ovenden went live with SDSU Alumni Association President Andi Fouberg to talk about what making the championship game has meant for Jackrabbit Nation.

