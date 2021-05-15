Avera Medical Minute
Names released in McCook County fatal crash

A Cando, North Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a...
A Cando, North Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Cando, North Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Taurus was westbound on 261st Street and did not stop for a posted stop sign. It collided in the intersection with a 2005 Chevy Suburban that was southbound on U.S. Highway 81.

Deborah Zikmund, 64, was driving the Suburban. She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cate Meyer, 20, of Bridgewater, S.D., was the driver of the Taurus. She was wearing a seat belt, but suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Charges are pending.

