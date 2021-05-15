NSIC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT-Augustana Moves On, Sioux Falls Eliminated

AUGUSTANA RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- On a perfect day for some Friday afternoon baseball at Karras Park Home of Ronken Field, the No. 19-ranked Augustana baseball team defeated the Warriors of Winona State 7-4, advancing it to the second round of the NSIC Tournament. The Vikings, now 33-9 on the season, are one of four teams that will compete for the conference tournament title next week.

Senior righty and NSIC Preseason Pitcher of the Year Max Steffens earned the win on the mound for Augustana with 6.1 innings pitched, three earned runs and five hits allowed and four strikeouts. On the season, the senior is now 8-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched.

The Viking offense backed Steffens early, scoring once in the bottom of the second and five times in the bottom of the third.

Senior shortstop Sam Baier doubled down the left field line to start the bottom of the second and moved to third on a bunt single from senior outfielder Riley Johnson. Baier came around to score later in the frame on an RBI single off the bat of junior outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz, giving Augustana a 1-0 lead.

After the Warriors tied the ballgame in the top of the third, the Vikings capitalized on some defensive miscues from Winona State to record a big inning in the bottom half of the frame.

Junior catcher Will Olson singled and moved to second on a throwing error with one out to start the rally. Olson scored on the very next pitch on an RBI single off the bat of senior infielder Christian Kuzemka, giving the Vikings a 2-1 lead. After the hit, Baier was hit by a pitch and he and Kuzemka moved to second and third on a passed ball.

That brought Johnson to the plate who chopped a grounder to the third baseman, scoring Kuzemka on a dropped throw by the Warrior catcher for the second error of the inning. The very next batter, Rosencranz, put the Vikings up big with a three-run homer down the right field line. Rosencranz’s home run was his fifth of the season, gave him four RBIs on the day and gave Augustana a commanding 6-1 lead.

With the five-run lead, Steffens cruised through the fourth before surrendering a two-run single in the top of the fifth. The Vikings, however, got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double from sophomore outfielder Carter Howell to bring the score to 7-3.

Steffens only needed six pitches to navigate through the sixth inning and with one out in the seventh, handed the ball to junior righty Thomas Bruss. Bruss came in and saw one Warrior runner cross the plate before recording the final two outs of the inning and the first two outs of the eighth.

Head Coach Tim Huber then went to senior lefty Koby Bishop out of the pen who retired all four hitters that he faced, two via strikeout, to earn the four-out save and secure the 7-4 win for the Vikings.

At the plate, Howell, Baier and Rosencranz all tallied two hits while Olson, Kuzemka, Johnson and junior infielder JT Mix all had one.

Up Next

The second round of the NSIC Tournament features a four-team double-elimination tournament hosted by Augustana at Karras Park Home of Ronken Field. The Vikings begin the tournament by taking on the St. Cloud State Huskies Wednesday at 6 p.m. The full bracket can be found here.

USF RECAP

MANKATO, Minn. – Despite Ryan Bernardy’s school record 12th home run of the season and two hits by Grant Lung, the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (21-21) had its season come to a close after a 10-6 loss to top seed and No. 13 Minnesota State (34-7) on Friday in the NSIC Baseball Championship.

The Cougars faced MSU for a best 2-of-3 series and the Mavericks took game one, 10-4, on Thursday, and had a 10-6 win today. With the loss, USF finished 21-21 this year, which tied the 2016 team for most wins in a season.

“I am proud of our team and the way they battled,” said USF Head Coach Grant Hieb. “They never quit and kept battling not only today but all season. We had a really nice season and to have 21 wins speaks to their effort and heart,” he said.

MSU opened the scoring in the first inning with a single run and added four in the third inning. USF cut the lead to 5-4 after five frames. Then, MSU scored a run in the sixth and fourth in the eighth inning to grab a 10-4 lead. USF finished off with a two-spot in the ninth inning.

Andy Maslowski (5-4) started and took the loss for USF. In throwing 50 pitches (33 strikes), he allowed six hits and five runs in three innings on the hill. Alex Krout took over in the fourth inning and worked 4 1/3 innings as he allowed four earned runs and six hits in throwing 73 pitches – 37 strikes. Alex Bertram finished for USF as he allowed a hit in 2/3 of an inning. USF had just two strikeouts to six walks in the game.

After the Mavericks scored a run in the first inning and four more in the third inning, the Cougars got on the board with a single tally in the fourth inning. Bernardy walked and moved to third in single by Noah Buss. Bernardy scored on wild pitch with one out.

USF scored three in the fifth inning. After Zane Butts was hit by a pitch and stole second, he advanced to third on a ground out and scored on Tyler Cate’s RBI grounder as the Cougars drew within, 5-2. In that same frame, Bernardy hit his 12th home run of the season – a two-run shot – to draw the Cougars within, 5-4.

After MSU took a 10-4 lead, USF rallied in the ninth inning. A two-out, two-run double by Trey Hubers cut the lead to 10-6.

Stat Final – For the season, USF hit .274, which is the best mark since 2017 (.307) and ranks third all-time in the DII era. USF had 29 home runs (tied for 2nd, 2017, DII era), led by a season-record 12 by Ryan Bernardy, who finished with 23 career home runs for second all-time. He had a team-best 39 RBI and team-high .586 slugging. USF had 245 runs (fourth, DII era), 346 hits, 61 doubles (fourth, DII era), nine triples (fifth, DII era), and .406 slugging mark. In addition, USF had a .378 OBP with 77 stolen bases (second, DII era). Tyler Cate led USF with a .354 average and had a .443 OBP and team-high 15 stolen bases. Trey Hubers hit .308 and Connor King was at .293 with 14 steals and a .450 OBP. Grant Lung hit .290 with four home runs and 38 RBI.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.