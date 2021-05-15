Avera Medical Minute
ROAD TO FRISCO: Augustana’s Tom Billeter Hoping Frisco Gives John Stiegelmeier & SDSU A Championship Moment

Five years after Viking men’s basketball claimed national title in Frisco, Jackrabbit football looks to make more championship history in Texas
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The state of South Dakota is no stranger to championship moments in Frisco, Texas. In 2016 the Augustana men’s basketball team completed a national championship run in Frisco by winning the NCAA Division Two title at Dr. Pepper Arena.

More than five years later South Dakota State’s football team will play at nearby Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the FCS National Championship on Sunday against Sam Houston State.

The coach of that Augustana team, Tom Billeter, is rooting for John Stiegelmeier and his Jackrabbits to have the same championship feeling he and his Vikings had five years ago.

