ROAD TO FRISCO: Fans Making Trek To Texas Rewarding For SDSU Players & Coaches

SDSU Sold Out Ticket Allotment
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OKLAHOMA BORDER (Dakota News Now) - Frisco is in sight for South Dakota State and the Dakota News Now Sports Team.

SDSU departed for Frisco this morning via plane. Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Adam Huntimer are driving down and seeing a number of Jackrabbit fans along the way. That’s no shock since State sold out their ticket allotment of 3600 (adjusted to COVID-19 restrictions), and head coach John Stiegelmeier talked about how much it means to his players and staff.

