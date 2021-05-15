Avera Medical Minute
ROAD TO FRISCO: Jackrabbits Touch Down In Texas

SDSU has college football spotlight all to themselves this weeekend
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit football team has their first “touchdown” in Frisco, Texas.

After getting a sendoff from the Brookings community at noon on Friday, SDSU arrived at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport several hours later and bused north to Frisco where they will face Sam Houston State for the FCS National Championship on Sunday.

In a normal fall season the FCS Championship takes place amidst a flurry of FBS Bowl games, as well as the NFL, in January.

However, due to the unique spring football season brought on by the COVID-19, SDSU will be the only game in the nation and have the full attention of the college football world. That’s an exciting prospect for the Jackrabbits.....but not necessarily something they’d like to see continue in springs to come.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Adam Huntimer also arrived in Texas and have more.

