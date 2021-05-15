Avera Medical Minute
ROAD TO FRISCO: SDSU Hoping To End Season Of Isolation With Championship Celebration

Jacks stayed quarantined during season to stay on the field
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship is less than 24 hours away (1:00 PM on KSFY against Sam Houston State) and, however it ends, the game will end a long and strange spring of isolation for Jackrabbit football players who gave up time with family and loved ones to stay on the field

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more from Frisco

