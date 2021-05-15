ROAD TO FRISCO: SDSU Hoping To End Season Of Isolation With Championship Celebration
Jacks stayed quarantined during season to stay on the field
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship is less than 24 hours away (1:00 PM on KSFY against Sam Houston State) and, however it ends, the game will end a long and strange spring of isolation for Jackrabbit football players who gave up time with family and loved ones to stay on the field
Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more from Frisco
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.