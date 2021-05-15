SDSU Splits Twin Bill At NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State and North Dakota State opened a four-game Summit League series Friday at Newman Outdoor Field by splitting a doubleheader for the third time this season. The host Bison won the opener, 7-4, before the Jackrabbits took Game 2, 5-0, behind the pitching of Drew Beazley and Ryan Bourassa.

Playing for the first time in 12 days, the Jackrabbits moved to 12-26 overall and 7-15 in The Summit League. NDSU ended the day 34-15 overall and 18-11 in league play.

GAME 1: NORTH DAKOTA STATE 7, SDSU 4

Tucker Rohde drove in each of NDSU’s first four runs and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth to lead the Bison.

Rohde gave NDSU an early 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the third inning and tied the game at 4-all with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth. Rohde later scored on a base hit by Nick Emanuel that helped knock out Jackrabbit starter Adam Mazur.

The Bison tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning, courtesy of a two-run double by Charley Hesse.

All four of SDSU’s runs came in the top of the fourth, when the Jackrabbits sent eight men to the plate. Each of the first four batters of the inning reached base safely and scored, starting with Landon Badger, who singled up the middle. Luke Ira followed with a bunt single and Ryan McDonald was hit by a pitch. Derek Hackman drew a walk to force in the first run and Beazley was hit by a pitch to bring home Ira. Jamie Berg added a run-scoring single and Avery Mellman drove in the final run on a groundout.

Berg tallied two of the Jackrabbits’ six hits in the game.

NDSU wound up with 14 hits, with Bennett Hostetler leading the charge by going 4-for-4.

Bison starter Tristen Roehrich worked the first five innings, striking out two and walking one to pick up his first win of the season. Gabe Pilla added three shutout innings in relief before Parker Harm pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his eighth save of the season.

Mazur took the loss for SDSU after striking out six and walking five in 4 2/3 innings.

GAME 2: SDSU 5, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 0

For the second time this season, Beazley and Ryan Bourassa combined to shut out a Summit League opponent in a seven-inning game as SDSU salvaged a split of the twinbill.

Freshman Jordan Sagedahl provided early offense for the Jackrabbits with a two-run single off NDSU left-handed starter Max Loven in the bottom of the second inning that scored both Wyatt Andersen and McDonald.

A sophomore right-hander, Beazley made the lead stand up as he tossed five shutout innings in which he allowed only two hits and did not walk a batter. He struck out three.

Bourassa, a West Fargo native, was dominant in his two innings to earn the save, notching strikeouts on all six of the outs he recorded.

SDSU added insurance runs in the last two innings, scoring a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Avery Mellman before Luke Ira put the game farther out of reach in the seventh with a two-run homer to left. It was Ira’s second home run of the season.

Ira, Andersen and Sagedahl each notched two of the Jackrabbits’ nine hits.

UP NEXT

The two squads are slated to play the third game of the series Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

NOTES

SDSU leads the all-time series, 124-74, with the season series tied at three games apiece

The Jackrabbits and Bison also split doubleheaders April 23 and 24 in Brookings

Beazley and Bourassa also combined to shut out Omaha, 6-0, in Game 1 of an April 11 doubleheader

Ira’s only other home run this season came on Feb. 20 versus Kansas - the Jackrabbits’ second game of the year

