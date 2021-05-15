Sioux Falls Storm Eager To Return After Cancellation Of 2020 Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the South Dakota State football’s FCS National Championsihp game takes center stage on Sunday there will be some pigskin locally tomorrow.

The last time we saw the Sioux Falls Storm they were claiming their eleventh championship when they won 56-53 at Arizona in the 2019 IFL United Bowl.

Little could anyone have known they’d have to wait two years to defend their title!

The Storm and the entire IFL were dormant in 2020, cancelling the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the start of this season was delayed a bit as well, the Storm will finally kick off on tomorrow night when they host Iowa at the Denny Sanford Premier Center at 7.

Along with the usual amount of roster turnover that comes each season, sitting out a full season made it tough for some veterans to continue on. Everyone agrees, though, that the love of the game and playing for the fans in the Storm Shelter is something they missed and wanted to be a part of again.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.