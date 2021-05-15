Spotty Showers, Thunderstorms Continue Through Sunday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Rain chances have been pretty scattered in nature over the past couple days and that trend looks to continue into our Sunday. While it’s good that some areas are getting rain, it’s not as widespread as we would like it as we continue to see drought conditions across the state. The good news is that scattered rain chances remain in the forecast looking ahead, so at least that’s something.

SUNDAY: A frontal boundary will remain near the area, so that will continue to bring the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Once again, the best chance will be across the southern half of the state, but a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across northern South Dakota. Skies will clear Sunday night as the boundary moves away. Winds will be out of the ESE and SE at 5-15 mph, becoming more E to NE Sunday night. Highs top out mostly in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Some areas that see more clouds and rain could stay in the 60s.

MONDAY: Monday looks great with sunny to partly cloudy skies and a E to SE wind at 5-20 mph with some higher gusts at times. Highs top out in the 70s to low 80s. Monday night will feature a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 50s and an E to SE wind at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Once again, we bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as another boundary down to our south drifts north. Keep in mind that it will not rain the entire day, but do keep an eye to the sky and radar if you have any outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will linger into Thursday, but conditions look to improve for Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will become more southerly and increase to 10-20 mph. Highs will soar into the 80s for most areas, especially for Friday with lows in the 50s and 60s. As a result, it’ll definitely feel a little more muggy than it has been in recent times.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Most of next weekend looks mild and mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be some chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms once again, but again, it will not rain the entire weekend. Highs top out in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s to near 60. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the CPC, which runs from May 23-29, shows temperatures and precipitation near to slightly above average.

