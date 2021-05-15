SUMMIT SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Jacks Avenge Loss To Kansas City To Advance To Championships

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - After falling to Kansas City in its first game of The 2021 Summit League Softball Championship, South Dakota State eliminated the Roos and advanced to the championship series with a 7-0 win Friday afternoon at Tharaldson Park.

The Jackrabbits won their 40th game of the season and will now face Omaha Saturday afternoon. Kansas City ends the season 29-26 overall and 11-13 in Summit League play.

Grace Glanzer pitched the second SDSU complete game shutout of the tournament, striking out four batters and allowing eight hits in seven innings.

SDSU scored three runs in the first inning on Jocelyn Carrillo’s three-run home run, giving the Jacks an early 3-0 lead.

With runners on the corners in the third inning, SDSU stretched its lead to 4-0 after Kansas City’s attempt to throw out the runner stealing second base went through to the outfield.

Lindsey Culver hit her second home run in as many days with a solo shot to left in the fourth inning that made it a 5-0 game in favor of the Jacks.

Kansas City loaded the bases on three singles with two outs in the fifth, but Glanzer escaped the jam on a lineout to the shortstop to end the inning.

In the bottom half of the fifth, Jocelyn Carrillo went deep once again, this time a two-run shot to cap off the scoring at 7-0.

Glanzer set down the Roos in order on five pitches to close out the complete game, shutout and win.

Kelsey Lenox finished the game 2-for-3 while Jocelyn and Rozelyn Carrillo combined to go 4-for-6 with a single, double, two home runs and five RBIs. Culver, Cylie Halvorson and Allison Yoder each had one hit.

For the Roos, starting pitcher Camryn Stickel went five innings, allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and struck out two batters. Hayley Patterson pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and recording one strikeout.

Katherine Karnatz and Kloe Hilbrenner each had two hits to lead the Kansas City offense.

Game notes

South Dakota State improved to 7-10 all-time in the Summit League Championship.

Jocelyn and Rozelyn Carrillo are a combined 11-for-18 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs in three games played at The 2021 Summit League Championship.

Jocelyn Carrillo extended her on-base streak to 17 games and now has 15 multi-hit games this season.

Glanzer threw her 19th complete game and her seventh shutout of the season.

South Dakota State improved to 5-1 in the season series vs. Kansas City.

Up next

South Dakota State faces Omaha tomorrow starting at 1 p.m. If the Jacks win the first game, the two teams will play again at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be at Tharaldson Park.

