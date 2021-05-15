The SDSU football team leaves for Frisco with a parade

Brookings, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University football players and coaches left Friday from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium en route to Frisco for Sunday’s FCS championship game against Sam Houston State.

Their departure included a special trip through Brookings, where hometown fans gave the team a big send-off.

Fans in attendance say it was important for them to show their support for everyone involved with the team.

“That’s why I’m in town,” said Don Larson, a SDSU fan. “We live on the farm just outside of town and I got my chores done early, and we got to be here to back the Jacks.”

Fans in Brookings have waited a long time for the Jacks to get a shot at the championship.

“I’m so super excited I’m a long-time Jackrabbit, a Jackrabbit graduate, and have been to many football games and this is it, one more to go,” said Orville Smidt, SDSU alum and fan.

Some members of the team were glad to get the chance to see the fans today before heading out to Frisco.

“We’ve been really excited, got up real early, got to practice, you can just tell the excitement of the team locked in today, in the locker room all the vibes were really good,” said DyShawn Gales.

The championship game begins on Sunday at 1 pm on KSFY. Before the game at 12:30 pm is the Road to Frisco special with Mark Ovenden and Zack Borg.

