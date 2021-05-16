A Pleasant and Mild Monday Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Saturday turned out to be a much nicer day than expected with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80. Sunday was cooler to the south thanks to some rain and cloudier skies, while northern areas saw more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Monday looks great, but scattered rain chances return to the forecast beginning Tuesday and could stay that way for several days.

TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear throughout the evening and overnight as a wedge of high pressure settles in and pushes the boundary that brought the scattered showers and thunderstorms away. Winds will be out of the ESE to SE at 5-10 mph with lows falling back into the mid 40s to low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: It’ll be a pleasant day with sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stationary boundary situated across northern Kansas and Missouri will want to bring in clouds and even a few scattered showers along and south of I-90, but I think the wedge of high pressure over us will mostly keep rain chances at bay. Monday night will remain quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the E to SE at 5-20 mph, calming to 5-10 mph Monday night. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: The combination of an upper-level feature to our west, the stationary boundary to our south, slightly higher humidity levels and warmer temperatures will create the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chances look to be mostly in the afternoon and evening, very similar to what we would see in the summer months. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Areas along and east of the James River Valley could see scattered showers and thunderstorms linger into Thursday while areas west should actually see some sunshine. Everyone should stay dry Friday with a partial sunny sky. Winds will be gusty out of the S at 10-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. It’ll be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances look to come back heading into the weekend as a cold front approaches. The front will also bring in some cooler temperatures behind it for Sunday into early next week, but back closer to averages for this time of the year. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s to low 80s, but will drop into the 60s west and 70s east for Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.