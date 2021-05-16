Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fans gear up to watch SDSU play for a championship

SDSU helmet
SDSU helmet(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many Jackrabbit fans wish they could be at the big game tomorrow, there just aren’t enough tickets. South Dakota State University sold out of the 3,500 allotted tickets in less than an hour.

“A lot of energy in sporting events comes from the fans and our fans they snarfed up our tickets in a heartbeat, so I know they’ll be there in full force,” said John Stiegelmeier, SDSU head football coach.

That energy isn’t just shown in the stadium, but everywhere Jackrabbit fans are watching the game.

Ryan Knudson, a former SDSU player and President of the Sioux Empire Staters, an SDSU alumni group who promote Jackrabbit sports in Sioux Falls, says for those who couldn’t get a ticket, there are still plenty of fun ways to watch and show your Jackrabbit love.

“First off, we have Shenanigans, which is usually one of our watch party places on the west side of Sioux Falls, they will be doing some pizza and happy hour items for the game. We also have Great Shots with Sanford, they are doing a private event, you can register for tickets,” said Knudson.

Some fans don’t know what they’re doing for the game yet but know it’s going to be a good time.

“We haven’t really decided yet, but I’m sure there will be a party of some sort,” said Randy Sutton, an SDSU fan.

The excitement for the game has even got some older players reconnecting.

“It sounds like we are going to have hundreds of old football players back, from the sixties up until the last few years, all reconnecting for Frisco, and just catching up this last week has been amazing, there are goosebumps,” said Knudson.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls family has set up a GoFundMe after their three-year-old daughter died from...
3-year-old girl dies from injuries after accident at Sioux Falls daycare
Riley Nold of Washington High School in Sioux Falls is one of the 161 outstanding American high...
Three South Dakota students named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed.
50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment
A Cando, North Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a...
Names released in McCook County fatal crash

Latest News

Austin Haskins Saturday Night Forecast
Austin's weather forecast 5-15
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed.
50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment
A Cando, North Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a...
Names released in McCook County fatal crash