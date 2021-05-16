Fans gear up to watch SDSU play for a championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many Jackrabbit fans wish they could be at the big game tomorrow, there just aren’t enough tickets. South Dakota State University sold out of the 3,500 allotted tickets in less than an hour.

“A lot of energy in sporting events comes from the fans and our fans they snarfed up our tickets in a heartbeat, so I know they’ll be there in full force,” said John Stiegelmeier, SDSU head football coach.

That energy isn’t just shown in the stadium, but everywhere Jackrabbit fans are watching the game.

Ryan Knudson, a former SDSU player and President of the Sioux Empire Staters, an SDSU alumni group who promote Jackrabbit sports in Sioux Falls, says for those who couldn’t get a ticket, there are still plenty of fun ways to watch and show your Jackrabbit love.

“First off, we have Shenanigans, which is usually one of our watch party places on the west side of Sioux Falls, they will be doing some pizza and happy hour items for the game. We also have Great Shots with Sanford, they are doing a private event, you can register for tickets,” said Knudson.

Some fans don’t know what they’re doing for the game yet but know it’s going to be a good time.

“We haven’t really decided yet, but I’m sure there will be a party of some sort,” said Randy Sutton, an SDSU fan.

The excitement for the game has even got some older players reconnecting.

“It sounds like we are going to have hundreds of old football players back, from the sixties up until the last few years, all reconnecting for Frisco, and just catching up this last week has been amazing, there are goosebumps,” said Knudson.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.