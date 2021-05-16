Avera Medical Minute
FCS Championship game resumes following lightning delay

With 8:25 left in the second quarter and the game tied 7-7, there is a lightning delay and the...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship game in Frisco, Texas has resumed following a lightning delay.

The game was delayed with 8:25 left in the second quarter and the game tied 7-7. Follow Dakota News Now on Twitter @dakotanewsnow and @dakotasportsnow for the latest game updates.

Dakota News Now will air a special postgame show on KSFY.

