Harrisburg man, 20, arrested after high-speed police pursuit

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Harrisburg man has been charged after he allegedly led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the chase last month began near Harrisburg High School when an officer attempted to pull over a car for speeding. The vehicle took off, turned off its lights and raced away. The vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph with its headlights off.

Deputies terminated the chase when the vehicle entered Sioux Falls due to safety concerns.

Deputies discovered the 20-year-old Harrisburg man owned the vehicle and later arrested him outside his house.

