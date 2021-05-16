Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Mom detained after 2 children found dead in Arizona

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers went to the woman’s apartment Saturday and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma.”

Carbajal says the woman, 40-year-old Yui Inoue, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

No other identities have been released.

Police say they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed.
50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment
A Cando, North Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a...
Names released in McCook County fatal crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Authorities say a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a Rapid Valley man who...
Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Rapid Valley home

Latest News

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci says pandemic exposed ‘undeniable effects of racism’
Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas,...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
FILE - In this March 1, 2021 file photo, parents and children line up outside George B....
Virus testing strategies, opinions vary widely in US schools