ROAD TO FRISCO: 2021 FCS Championship Pregame Show

The FCS National Championship Game between South Dakota State and Sam Houston State kicks off at 1:00 PM on KSFY and we’re getting you ready the big game with our special Dakota News Now pregame show! You can check out individual segments of the show in the video viewer!

In the video above we kick off our Road to Frisco pregame show with a look at how SDSU managed to stay free of COVID-19 during their unprecedented spring season as well as the rise of freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski!

Next up we take a game-by-game look back at SDSU’s regular season and postseason to see how the Jacks advanced to their first ever FCS National Championship game, plus we feature a leader of the South Dakota State’s defense, Spirit Lake alum Logan Backhaus!

What show about Jackrabbit football could be complete without a word from the leader of South Dakota State football, head coach John Stiegelmeier?! “Stig” joins Mark Ovenden for a one-on-one chat about the season and title game.

Though COVID-19 is limiting fan attendance across the country, SDSU fans are doing their best to support their team as they travel to Frisco!

With minutes to go before kickoff we chat with the Voice Of South Dakota State Athletics, Tyler Merriam, to get his thoughts on the season and Sam Houston State!

