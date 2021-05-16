ROAD TO FRISCO: SDSU Alums & Former Players Out In Force In Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Though attendance to tomorrow’s FCS National Championship will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols, it’s not stopping South Dakota State alums from flocking to Frisco, Texas to cheer on their Jackrabbits.

The SDSU Alumni Association held a gather outside the Dallas Cowboys facility on Saturday night.

Many former players were among the crowd including standouts Bryan Witzmann, Jake Wieneke and Taryn Christion. After helping build the foundation of SDSU’s Division One success they’re happy to see the Jackrabbits break through into the national title game.

Sport Director Mark Ovenden has more from Frisco.

The Jackrabbits and Sam Houston State kickoff tomorrow at 1:00 PM on KSFY.

