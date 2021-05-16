ROAD TO FRISCO: “Stig” & Lone Departing Senior Preston Tetzlaff Inspire Jacks

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - In their own ways, John Stiegelmeier and Preston Tetzlaff have been rocks for the South Dakota State football.

Tetzlaff, a Brookings native, has lone been a key special teams player, ascending to a starter roll in this, his final season.

“Stig” needs no introduction for anyone who knows Jackrabbit football. The Selby native and SDSU alum has been on the sidelines in Brookings since 1988 either as an assistant or head coach.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more on how these two are motivating the Jackrabbits heading into tomorrow’s FCS National Championship (1:00 PM vs. Sam Houston State on KSFY).

