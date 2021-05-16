Sam Houston State Stuns SDSU In Final Seconds to Claim FCS Title

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s first National Championship game appearance came up agonizingly short of bringing home the prize.

Sam Houston State’s Eric Schmid threw a ten-yard touchdown pass to Ife Adeyfi with 16 seconds remaining that would prove to be the difference in defeating SDSU 23-21 in the FCS National Championship Game on Sunday afternoon in Frisco, Texas.

Minutes earlier it appeared as though SDSU (8-2) was about to complete a remarkable comeback. After losing star freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski to a leg injury after the first series of the game, and falling behind 17-7, Isaiah Davis ripped off an amazing 85-yard touchdown run with 5:41 to go that gave the Jacks a 23-21 lead. The true freshman running back from Missouri carried 14 times for 178 yards and all three SDSU touchdowns.

Gronowski twisted his left leg during a run on the fourth play of the game. Though he ran the next play he was visibly in pain and crumpled on the sideline when trying to warm up for a return. Sophomore Keaton Heide, who started half of the 2019 season, came in and went 11-22 for 107 yards and an interception. Head coach John Stiegelmeier said after the game that the injury appeared to be “very serious”.

Washington alum Zach Heins led SDSU with three receptions for 44 yards. Pierre Strong Jr. carried 15 times for 57 yards.

Sam Houston’s Schmid, who himself appeared injured at times and was reported to have been spitting up blood, went 20-37 for 209 yards and three touchdowns. NFL-prospect Jequez Ezzard hauled in ten passes for 108 yards and a pair of scores.

South Dakota State won’t have to wait long to get back on the field. They’ll open the fall 2021 football season on Saturday, September 4th at Colorado State of the FBS in Fort Collins, Colorado.

