Storm Stumble In Season Kickoff Against Iowa

Barnstormers win at Sioux Falls 56-36
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After waiting two years to play again the Sioux Falls Storm will have to wait a little longer to pick up their first win.

In their 2021 season opener the Iowa Barnstormers led wire-to-wire against the Storm, outscoring Sioux Falls 21-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 56-36 victory on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Iowa quarterback DeQuan Neal shredded the Sioux Falls defense, going 16-22 for 254 yards and six touchdown passes. By contrast the Storm struggled to move the football after scoring on their first two drives. Quarterback Lorenzo Brown went 12-26 for 113 yards and a score. Running back Nate Chavious carried 11 times for 68 yards and three touchdowns.

The Storm are off next week before visiting Louisville on May 29th.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights.

