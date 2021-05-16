What happened during the SDSU game?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now would like to apologize for an error we made at the end of the FCS National Championship Game on Sunday.

Due to a technical issue, we interrupted two moments at the end of the game between South Dakota State University and Sam Houston, including the final touchdown by Sam Houston State University.

That mistake is on us and we apologize for the error.

We will be reviewing our procedures to make sure something like this does not happen again.

