1 killed in West River motorcycle vs. van crash

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in the Black Hills.

The accident took place Sunday afternoon four miles west of Sturgis, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say a van was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 14A when it collided with a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle. Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 57-year-old woman, was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets.

Authorities say the 40-year-old man driving the van was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt.

The names of those involved have not been released. The crash is still under investigation, Department of Public Safety officials say.

