A new ballgame for the Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Canaries fans will notice some changes at the Birdcage. But new owner Brian Slipka says it’s a work in progress.

“There’s a lot of work to do and a lot of improvement that we want to make and so our goal is to make improvements day by day by day. And just have every game be a little bit better experience than the last,” said Slipka.

One thing will standout. A new half-million dollar Daktronics scoreboard, replacing an outdated one.

“Right away we knew like, OK, we need a new scoreboard. This could also enhance, check a lot of other boxes with the fan experience. Pregame, in game, post game entertainment. All that stuff could be solved if we were willing to stretch ourselves and so we did. We said so we’re going to buy the scoreboard,” said Slipka.

The team has set up the Canaries Community Fund. That will give back to area charities, which the new ownership group hopes will create more interest in the team.

“We’re trying to earn the right with fans to be more relevant. A broad base of fans, not just pure baseball fans. But were talking everybody in Sioux Falls can be considered a fan. And if we’re considering everybody in Sioux Falls a fan. Then what kind of net do we have to cast to attract them into the ballpark,” said Slipka.

As far as the team goes, there are better players available for the Birds and the rest of the league, .since affiliated baseball has changed and their are fewer minor league teams. The American Association is also a partner league with Major League Baseball.

“It’s opened up a huge talent pool within the partner leagues like ours. We’re one of the very few partner leagues which basically is Major Leagues Baseball’s way of saying hey we are committing to your league and committing to making sure that the talent is there because they need us as much as we need them,” said Slipka.

