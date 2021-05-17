A Pleasant and Mild Monday Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for everyone with warmer temperatures up to the north. The wind won’t be too bad. It may push 10 to 15 mph later on today. We’ll keep the 70s and 80s around tomorrow with a slight chance of a few showers.

A better chance of rain will roll into the region by the middle of the week. There may even be a few thunderstorms around. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for most. We’ll keep that chance of showers and thunderstorms around for Thursday. By Friday, the rain should move out and we’re going to warm up. Highs for most of us should be in the low to mid 80s around the region!

This weekend is looking like it could be a little active. We’ll see chances of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s and 80s. The rain should move out by early next week. And we’ll keep the nice weather around with highs in the 70s for everybody.

