Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pageant was hosted by “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the U.S on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Courtesy: KIWA Radio
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed.
50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment

Latest News

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his...
Durst trial to resume after long delay; will jury be ready?
Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building housing AP and Al Jazeera offices, among others....
AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike that destroyed its Gaza office
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes
Officers Justin Hopkins and Jacob Garcia with Phoenix Police rescued a man who uses a...
Officers rescue man in wheelchair from neck-deep water after fall into canal
The man was checked out and treated by paramedics. The officers who rescued him are hoping to...
Bodycam footage shows rescue of man in wheelchair who fell into Phoenix canal