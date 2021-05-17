Avera Medical Minute
City of Sioux Falls appoints new Public Health Director

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Charles Chima is the new face of the Sioux Falls Health Department.

Dr. Chima was appointed by Mayor Paul TenHaken last month and awaits “advice and consent” from the city council at Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s really just having that love of people and that willingness to serve,” Dr. Chima said.

Dr. Chima has some lofty goals for the city.

“I think Sioux Falls has the possibility to be one of the healthiest if not the healthiest cities in the U.S and that’s a personal goal of mine,” Chima said.

In order to achieve that goal, he believes he needs to make vaccination a focused effort, and in order for that to happen, he needs the public to believe in his expertise.

“There’s still a lot of challenges we need to solve around trust. Getting people to trust messages that they hear. So they don’t doubt anything that comes out,” Chima said.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has gained a new perspective on the importance of this position over the last year, and he believes Dr. Charles Chima is the perfect man for the job.

“In addition to his clinical expertise, he’s been a part of public health and healthcare in three different continents. I think Charles is going to bring an incredible perspective,” Mayor TenHaken said.

In order for the appointment to become official, a majority vote is required from the city council.

