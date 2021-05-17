Community Blood Bank looks to stabilize supply with ‘Lend an Arm’ blood drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can play a role in saving lives by taking part in a major blood donation drive coming up in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with KRRO Radio, Scheels, HuHot, and the Community Blood Bank to host the “Lend an Arm” spring blood drive on Friday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Scheels (41st St. & Western Ave.).

Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg says all blood types are encouraged to donate blood throughout the day to improve a “significant deficiency” in the local blood supply as we move into the Memorial Day weekend.

The American Association of Blood Banks says many individuals selflessly stepped up to give blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, blood centers nationwide have seen significant declines in blood collections in recent weeks, with some reporting their lowest turnout in more than one year.

“It is extremely important to continue to keep blood supplies at strong levels for the community,” Versteeg said. “The pandemic has provided many uncertainties for a multitude of people. We are asking the community to come out and donate blood at this event to provide certainty for those patients in need of blood donations.”

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org) weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate. A valid identification is required at the time of registration. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood.

Due to policies associated with addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted at this blood drive event. To schedule an appointment donors can log onto www.cbblifeblood.org and click “events” and May 28 to find the Lend an Arm blood drive or call 605-331-3222.

Community Blood Banks is a nonprofit, cooperative of Sanford Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital and the sole blood provider to the Sioux Empire area.

