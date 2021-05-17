Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Driver arrested, accused of running over and killing man

Rapid City Police Department (file)
Rapid City Police Department (file)(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police say they have made an arrest in the death of a man who was run over by a vehicle in Rapid City last week.

Authorities say that after investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, police determined that the driver, the victim and another individual were drinking alcohol in the vehicle while it was parked along a street last Friday night.

At one point, the victim, 47-year-old Paul Walking, of Pine Ridge, got out of the car and walked around to the rear of the vehicle. According to officials, the driver put the car in reverse and backed over the victim, then ran over him a second time when he pulled forward. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Courtesy: KIWA Radio
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Harrisburg man, 20, arrested after high-speed police pursuit

Latest News

Several Empire Mall retailers offering military discounts
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday
Courtesy: KIWA Radio
Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment
1 killed in West River motorcycle vs. van crash