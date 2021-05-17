Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

Courtesy: KIWA Radio
Courtesy: KIWA Radio(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) - An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment.

About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.

Sibley is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines, and the evacuation order was in effect Monday. The west end of the town had been evacuated.

Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, but witnesses reported that a bridge had collapsed underneath the train.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Courtesy: KIWA Radio
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Harrisburg man, 20, arrested after high-speed police pursuit

Latest News

Rapid City Police Department (file)
Driver arrested, accused of running over and killing man
Several Empire Mall retailers offering military discounts
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday
1 killed in West River motorcycle vs. van crash