FCS National Championship Postgame Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s first appearance in the FCS National Championship Game was befitting a strange FCS spring football season, full of unpredicatable twists and turns.

In the end the Jackrabbits suffered rare failure, falling to Sam Houston State 23-21.

We came on the air with a live postgame show to recap and get reaction from the FCS Championship. You can see segments in the show in this story. Please note that, due to NCAA broadcast restrictions, we can not show the video of the game on our website. We’ve put still videos in their place for our online post.

In the video player above you can hear John Stiegelmeier’s postgame press conference as carried live on KSFY and KDLT.

In the player above we spoke live to former SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion live in Frisco to get the pulse on how SDSU alums and fans felt after the loss.

Our opening segment to the show, with a look at how fans reacted to the game, and Sports Director Mark Ovenden’s recap from Frisco moments after the conclusion, is above.

Former South Dakota State assistant coach and current Dakota State head football coach Josh Anderson joined us in-studio to break down what went right and wrong in the FCS Championship Game.

Rain and wild weather played a big role in the FCS National Title Game. Our weather team has a look at what led to the monsoon conditions in Frisco, and we talk again with DSU’s Josh Anderson about where SDSU goes from here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.