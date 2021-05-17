Avera Medical Minute
Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.

Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.

Several Empire Mall retailers offering military discounts