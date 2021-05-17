Great Bear Ski Valley’s chairlift raffled to raise money for expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several chairs and pieces of the original chairlift at Great Bear Ski Valley are being raffled off to raise money for future expansion. Raffle tickets can be bought online through June 14th for $50. If your ticket is drawn, you can purchase a chair for an additional $700.

Forty of the red chairs will be raffled off. Multiple tickets can be purchased for the chair lift raffle. One person can win multiple chairs. Winners will be drawn on June 17th. If you win, you are responsible for transporting the chair from the park. They each weigh about 300 pounds.

Commemorative plaques can also be purchased for $75. They include a 12-inch section of the chairlift’s wire rope. All of the funds raised from the chairs and plaques will go toward future development at the Sioux Falls park.

One chair will be available to bid on at the annual Angels with a Dream Car Show & Silent Auction at Great Bear on June 13th. All proceeds from that event will benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

