Jackrabbit fans react to National Championship game

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday was a roller coaster of emotions for South Dakota State University fans who watched the National Championship game.

Fans were disappointed with the loss but they were still happy to have a successful season with some big moments.

“It’s a great rivalry between us and North Dakota State and to have beaten them during the regular season was outstanding and was nice to see a change,” Gary Maffett said, a former SDSU quarterback.

Even though the season didn’t end exactly how they wished they still enjoyed getting to play on the biggest stage.

“We just got to finish it next year and bring it home,” Pete Pinker said, a Jackrabbit fan.

Fans already have high hopes for next season.

“They’re going to be hungry to get back. They’re going to have all this year’s team back, so I think they’ll be ready to rise to the occasion next fall,” Maffett said.

