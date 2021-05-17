New lineup of summer events for Aberdeen Downtown Association

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many organizations this past year the pandemic has been a tall hurdle to overcome. But for some, it’s also been a reset button. And one organization in Aberdeen is looking to take advantage of a blank canvas headed into the summer.

The Aberdeen Downtown Association’s biggest addition for this coming summer is ‘First Fridays’ for the beginning of each month from June to September. Its goal is to get more traffic into local businesses later in the day, with the help of downtown shops.

“Some of them are agreeing, some of them are a little bit more hesitant,” said Aberdeen Downtown Association Event Coordinator Janey Schlepp. “Just because a lot of the people downtown here are personal business owners, and a lot of them run it themselves. And obviously, you know, they have families and stuff too.”

Schlepp said adding the events to get more people downtown, and take advantage of more people looking to get out this summer, will help establish more foot traffic and people coming back to spend their money at those locations.

“Not just for specific events, but on a day-to-day basis,” said Schlepp.

And what’s most exciting will be utilizing the new Malchow Plaza downtown. The association has already designated it as the home of its summer concert series and has ideas for future events already.

“There are a ton of things that are going through my mind constantly. Like, ‘Oh, this can be used for this, and this can be used for this.’ And, a blank canvas. It can be used for multiple different things and different purposes. Yeah, it’s a great addition honestly.” said Schlepp.

The first ‘First Friday’ in Aberdeen will be on June 4th. The first summer concert at the Malchow Plaza will take place on June 17th.

